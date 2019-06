Ruchi Goel works as an Associate at Tree of Life Associates (TLA) in the Employment Law vertical. She has assisted in implementation of policies against sexual harassment and other forms of harassment and discrimination at workplace. TLA has advised and assisted various corporations and individuals on sexual harassment matters. TLA is a boutique law firm and has domain expertise in employment law, start-up legal offerings, technology along with Outsourcing and (transactional) IP law, Sports Law.