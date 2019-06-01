Ruchi had a highly exemplary & rewarding career of 16 years at NIIT Technologies in various roles of a Developer, Business Analyst, Scrum Master, Scrum Coach & Program Head where she established herself as the go-to-person for turning around projects in deep red into ones rewarded for best customer service. Ruchi was running an ODC of 100+ people with multi-million pound revenue when she took a sabbatical for 6 months and started working on anokherang and never went back to work! Within a short span of less than 1 year, anokherang has been established as one of the Best & Most Stylish Online Shopping Portal for Women & Kids Fashion Clothing that helps you Just Be Yourself by providing several colourful options to shop for different occasions, be it Traditional Indian Wear for Marriages, Ethnic Wear or Formal Wear for Office, Indo-Western Designs for Parties or Casual Wear for just hanging out with friends ! Ruchi has done her schooling from DPS R,K.Puram, Graduation from Lady Shriram College, Delhi and Post Graduation from Kurukshetra University.