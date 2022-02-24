Ruchira Jain is Founder is a Principal at Elevate Insights, a marketing strategy, consumer insights and market research consulting. Before founding Elevate Insights, Ruchira Jain was VP, Consumer Insights at Swiggy and prior to that she was Director, Consumer Strategy & Insights at PepsiCo, South Asia. Ruchira has led portfolio growth strategy, new product development and managed brand health for global brands in her various stints. She worked across global market research networks Nielsen and Ipsos and led global and APAC specific market research projects.