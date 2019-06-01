EDITIONS
Rudhir Sharan
Rudhir is Founder, Secpanel, a server security start-up - www.secpanel.com. He has a Bacherlor’s Degree in Engineering from Delhi Institute of Technology, Delhi.
Avoid Unwanted Permissions (777) and Unwanted Services on YourServer
A resource article on server security and how to Avoid Unwanted Permissions (777) and Unwanted Services on Your Server.
21st May 2012
4 Baby Steps to FTP Security [Server Security Resource]
8th May 2012
Does Your Server Have a Rootkit? [Server Security Resource]
Server Security resources by Rudhir Sharan of SecPanel on rootkit. Does your server have a rootkit?
24th Apr 2012
Why Does a Startup Need Good Server Security?
9th Apr 2012
