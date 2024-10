Runki Goswami is the Chief Marketing officer at Xebia. She wears many hats. She had a successful professional career in the IT industry before taking over as Chief Marketing Officer, Xebia, in June 2021. She has held several leadership management roles in leading IT companies, like Coforge, Wipro, Accenture, IBM and Microsoft, among several other organizations. She has a work experience of over 20 years.