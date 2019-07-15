EDITIONS
Rupen Makhecha

Having more than 14 years of experience in software and mobile applications, I decided to pursue my dream of being an Entrepreneur.


I am Co-Founder and CEO of Tech Integrity Services , a company that revolutionise the way mobile apps are developed considering cost effectiveness factor of our clients .


About myself:


I am an Computer Science Engineer passed out in 2004 from Bangalore, with majority of my experience in working with small and large companies and building solid teams of passionate people. I can also be known as the Hard core programmer as I love learning new technologies and building potential technical team. I have traveled few countries and very well understand cross-cultural issues as they play a vital role in business development . 


With a penchant of bringing innovation for mobile phone users; I have chosen the path of Entrepreneurship with zeal of migrating my idea into reality. This is my first journey as an Entrepreneur.


I am a person who doesn't give up things easily. I possess strong mental stamina to stand firm and stable in difficult times. I value highest standard of commitments, be it at professional or personal level.


I have a passion for exploring new technologies

 and market them, meeting people of diverse culture and exploring uncommon things. I respect human beings more than anything else.


Specialties: Entrepreneurship

Startup

Mobile Technology

International Marketing

Business Development

React Native

Angular 5.0

Golang

Innovation

Team building

Growth hacks

Voila Cabs Bootstrapping - A Winning Formulae of ROI for Taxi Aggregators.

by Rupen Makhecha
15th Jul 2019 · 7 min read