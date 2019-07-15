Having more than 14 years of experience in software and mobile applications, I decided to pursue my dream of being an Entrepreneur.





I am Co-Founder and CEO of Tech Integrity Services , a company that revolutionise the way mobile apps are developed considering cost effectiveness factor of our clients .





About myself:





I am an Computer Science Engineer passed out in 2004 from Bangalore, with majority of my experience in working with small and large companies and building solid teams of passionate people. I can also be known as the Hard core programmer as I love learning new technologies and building potential technical team. I have traveled few countries and very well understand cross-cultural issues as they play a vital role in business development .





With a penchant of bringing innovation for mobile phone users; I have chosen the path of Entrepreneurship with zeal of migrating my idea into reality. This is my first journey as an Entrepreneur.





I am a person who doesn't give up things easily. I possess strong mental stamina to stand firm and stable in difficult times. I value highest standard of commitments, be it at professional or personal level.





I have a passion for exploring new technologies

and market them, meeting people of diverse culture and exploring uncommon things. I respect human beings more than anything else.





Specialties: Entrepreneurship

Startup

Mobile Technology

International Marketing

Business Development

React Native

Angular 5.0

Golang

Innovation

Team building