Rusha Sen is a Communications Consultant. She has worked in Think Tanks, International Innovation Hubs, Tech Ventures and Media firms. She has completed her graduation from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Post Graduation from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. She loves all forms of social interactions and is a bibliophile. She's also a fervent writer having contributed to India's biggest dailies like Economic Times and Hindustan Times. In her leisure time, she loves reading, travelling, watching documentaries on International Relations,Science Fiction, Sports, History and Psychology and rustling up meals for her near and dear ones.