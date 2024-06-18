RV Ramanathan is a seasoned entrepreneur and expert in payments and issuance technologies with a robust engineering background. He co-founded Hyperface, a tech venture simplifying credit card issuance through advanced technology in collaboration with banks, fintech, and e-commerce entities. Prior to this, he founded Juspay, a leading platform for seamless payments and was instrumental in creating India's first UPI app, the BHIM app. Ramanathan's career includes a significant tenure as a Senior Software Engineer at BankBazaar.com, where he built a substantial portion of their web stack and developed their stock portal with MSN. At Amazon.com, he led projects enhancing digital book access and developed a workflow system for ClickRiver, an ad network on Amazon. His expertise in Machine Learning and dedication to innovative technology drive his vision of expanding banking inclusion and enhancing brand loyalty.