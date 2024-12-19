Ryana Kuruvilla, in her role as the Head of People and Culture at Kelachandra Coffee, blends human resource management and organisational development. With a Master of Science degree in Real Estate Investment from Bayes Business School, London and a background in Economics and Anthropology from UCLA, Ryana brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. Since 2019, Ryana has fostered a thriving work environment, implementing innovative programs to nurture talent, promote diversity, and encourage continuous learning. Her initiatives, including mentorship programs and wellness initiatives, have solidified Kelachandra Coffee's reputation as an employer of choice. Ryana's leadership extends beyond Kelachandra Coffee; she previously led successful marketing campaigns in the plantation division and collaborates across teams in finance and business development to drive strategic projects forward. Committed to social development, Ryana engages in initiatives like The Union and skill training centers for youth.