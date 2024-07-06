S Ravi (Sethurathnam Ravi), former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), is the Founder of Ravi Rajan & Co., a New Delhi-based advisory firm. With over three decades of experience in banking, finance, and consulting, he holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce and is adept in areas including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, and auditing. S Ravi has served on numerous prestigious institution boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. and is recognised for his expertise in strategic turnaround initiatives. Passionate about sports and societal issues, he frequently speaks at regulatory bodies like ICAI, RBI and SEBI on topics such as equal rights for women, global climate change and education for all.