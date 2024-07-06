Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of S Ravi

S Ravi

S Ravi (Sethurathnam Ravi), former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), is the Founder of Ravi Rajan & Co., a New Delhi-based advisory firm. With over three decades of experience in banking, finance, and consulting, he holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce and is adept in areas including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, and auditing. S Ravi has served on numerous prestigious institution boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. and is recognised for his expertise in strategic turnaround initiatives. Passionate about sports and societal issues, he frequently speaks at regulatory bodies like ICAI, RBI and SEBI on topics such as equal rights for women, global climate change and education for all.