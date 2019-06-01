I love problem-solving, trend-spotting and seeing people grow to reach their potential! After teaching grade 3 for two years in a municipal school in Pune and Mumbai, I am an educator at heart. I was the City Director at Teach For India. From 2011 - 2016, I set-up and led operations for two Teach For India sites of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. I am a keen student too. A student of understanding what makes teams tick, what are the different leadership styles and how to maximise the individual and team learning. I draw immense satisfaction in seeing individuals grow towards their personal and professional goals. Through The Sangha, I work with organisations, start-up entrepreneurs and individuals to enable learning and leadership. Of late, I also find joy in exploring ideas like lean startup principles, organisation design, systems thinking, humanistic psychology and in practicing values like seeing the goodness in everyone, acceptance, love ​and simple-living.