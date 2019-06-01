EDITIONS
Saasha Jethwani
HRM and Marketing student of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies
The intricacies of the role of an HR
19th Nov 2018
· 4 min read
High technology markets incorporating state-of-the-art knowledge
Characteristics of high technology markets, their effects on the functioning of these markets and their similarity with knowledge markets.
23rd Jun 2017
· 5 min read
Bridging sales chasms
Bridging sales chasms faced during business devlopments.
20th Jun 2017
· 5 min read
Globalisation as a contributor to complexity
An Indian perspective on the dangers and opportunities of an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world.
15th Jun 2017
· 10 min read