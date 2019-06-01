EDITIONS
Saasha Jethwani
HRM and Marketing student of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies

The intricacies of the role of an HR

by Saasha Jethwani
Share on
19th Nov 2018 · 4 min read

High technology markets incorporating state-of-the-art knowledge

Characteristics of high technology markets, their effects on the functioning of these markets and their similarity with knowledge markets.
by Saasha Jethwani
Share on
23rd Jun 2017 · 5 min read

Bridging sales chasms

Bridging sales chasms faced during business devlopments.
by Saasha Jethwani
Share on
20th Jun 2017 · 5 min read

Globalisation as a contributor to complexity

An Indian perspective on the dangers and opportunities of an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world. 
by Saasha Jethwani
Share on
15th Jun 2017 · 10 min read