Sachin Karweer is the Business Head at HGS Interactive. As an industry pioneer, Sachin founded one of India's first dot-com portals, forindia.com, in the year 1999 along with a few others. It was soon acquired by the Hinduja Group and since then he has nurtured and grown HGS Interactive into a full-service digital agency, which started off with working for the Group Companies and then expanded to customers outside the HG domain.