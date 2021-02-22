Sachin Bajaj is a Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies. In this role, he heads the Digital & Analytics practice in Europe and Asia-Pacific. With over 20 years of experience in Digital & Enterprise IT, Sachin is a global technology and organizational transformation leader and is well-recognized for his pioneering efforts in digital transformation. In addition, he has been strategically involved with start-up’s in Online Banking, Mobile Advertising and High Frequency Trading domains.