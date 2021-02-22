Brands
Sachin Bajaj

Sachin Bajaj is a Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies. In this role, he heads the Digital & Analytics practice in Europe and Asia-Pacific. With over 20 years of experience in Digital & Enterprise IT, Sachin is a global technology and organizational transformation leader and is well-recognized for his pioneering efforts in digital transformation. In addition, he has been strategically involved with start-up’s in Online Banking, Mobile Advertising and High Frequency Trading domains.
  • 22nd Feb 2021
    How merging culture and technology can lead to sustainable digital transformation in the new normal
    Opinion
  • 21st Apr 2020
    Coronavirus: How to build a crisis-resistant organisational culture and technology core
    Opinion