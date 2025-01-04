Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at ProcMart, an online B2B marketplace specialising in supply chain solutions. He is a distinguished financial leader, celebrated for his strategic acumen and extensive experience in the finance sector. Sachin is a Chartered Accountant (CA), a Company Secretary (CS), and a Cost & Management Accountant (CMA). His academic pursuits also include a Diploma in Advanced Management & Learning Program from Oxford University and a Senior Leadership Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.