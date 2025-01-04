Brands
Photo of Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain

Sachin Jain is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at ProcMart, an online B2B marketplace specialising in supply chain solutions. He is a distinguished financial leader, celebrated for his strategic acumen and extensive experience in the finance sector. Sachin is a Chartered Accountant (CA), a Company Secretary (CS), and a Cost & Management Accountant (CMA). His academic pursuits also include a Diploma in Advanced Management & Learning Program from Oxford University and a Senior Leadership Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.