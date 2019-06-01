Sachin Karweer, Business Head – HGS Interactive (HGSi) As the Business Head of HGS Interactive (HGSi), Sachin Karweer has been instrumental in implementing digital transformation for various clients in India and the UK. His portfolio includes the implementation of Unified Customer Experience Delivery Model and End-to-End Program Management for various MNCs. Sachin is a firm advocate of innovation, cutting edge technology and robust processes - a perfect winning combination in the digital domain. An industry pioneer, he co-founded one of India's first dotcom portals www.forindia.com in 1999. The portal was soon acquired by the Hinduja Group and since then, he has nurtured and grown HGSi into a full-service digital solutions company. He has over 15 years of experience in business strategy, solution design, delivery and project management in digital domain. Sachin has a background of BE in Electronics & Telecommunications and an MBA. He was recognized as one of the 50 Most Talented Social Media Professionals of India for 2015 by CMO Asia and Youth Marketing Forum