Sachin Nigam is the CTO & Co-Founder at Goavega . Sachin is a technologist who always explores new and promising technologies which best suits the customer needs. A "hands on" technology leader with more than 17 years of experience in designing and building enterprise applications across business verticals and tech stacks. He also sets the technology road map for Goavega and recommends what technology suits the best for all our customers. Building public facing portals on web and mobile is his forte. An effective communicator, motivator and planner who can map technology to business.He is experienced in building and designing scalable public facing web applications on cloud, enterprise application integration, mobility and NLP. He also extensively worked on .Net Framework, Xamarin, React Native, PHP, Python, Lucene/solr, MongoDB, CosmosDB, Redis, ESBs like Tibco Rendezvous, Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, and Gearman etc.