Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

Sachin Nigam

Sachin Nigam is the CTO & Co-Founder at Goavega . Sachin is a technologist who always explores new and promising technologies which best suits the customer needs. A "hands on" technology leader with more than 17 years of experience in designing and building enterprise applications across business verticals and tech stacks. He also sets the technology road map for Goavega and recommends what technology suits the best for all our customers. Building public facing portals on web and mobile is his forte. An effective communicator, motivator and planner who can map technology to business.He is experienced in building and designing scalable public facing web applications on cloud, enterprise application integration, mobility and NLP. He also extensively worked on .Net Framework, Xamarin, React Native, PHP, Python, Lucene/solr, MongoDB, CosmosDB, Redis, ESBs like Tibco Rendezvous, Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, and Gearman etc. 
  • 10th Oct 2021
    How embracing technology can help SMEs and startups optimise resources and scale
    Opinion