Sadanand Nagaraja Rao, Managing Director, Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd, is a first generation entrepreneur with more than 45+ years of experience in the Pharma and Nutraceutical Industry. He has completed his BSc, BSc (Tech) in Pharmaceuticals & Fine Chemicals & DBM from Bombay University. He started his career in product development in Sandoz (I) Ltd, a Swiss Multinational in Mumbai. He served in various departments before starting his own enterprise M/s. Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd. in 1985. The company is now 35+ years old. Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt Ltd is a Family - managed business wherein all the family members are involved in the business. Starting from a meagre investment of Rs 30,000 /- Mr. Rao has brought it to a 70+ crore company. Mr. Rao was previously the Chairman, and is still an active member of CII Mysore. Besides, the company is a member of SME Forum of India, Chamber of Commerce, Mysore & Pharmaexcil. Supreem Pharmaceutical is one of the fastest growing MSMEs in the region. Supreem Pharmaceutical has three locations in India and one unit in Nepal and an office in Los Angeles, USA and also exports goods to 35+ countries. Mr. Rao is a voracious reader and has travelled far and wide for promoting Supreem’s business worldwide.