Sadhan Biswas is the Cofounder and Partner of Pixel Solutionz (http://pixelsolutionz.com). He is a seasoned Technology Evangelist, entrepreneur, and IT consultant. He began his career at Hindustan Lever (now Unilever) in Kolkata and later worked for many IT MNCs at senior management positions. After working for 23+ years across various geographies, he returned to Kolkata and founded his own company Pixel Solutionz along with his partner, a startup specializing in Software solutions, services and IT consulting.