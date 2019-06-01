Sadhguru a visionary, mystic and a yogi, founder of Isha Foundation a volunteer run non profit organization with its centers across the world.





Sadhguru's mission is offer the science of inner well-being to every human being – a science that helps a person realize the ultimate potential within. From this vision stem a multitude of projects, programs, and methods, so that people can become exuberant, all-inclusive, and in harmony within themselves and the world.





Revered for his contemporary wisdom about everything from Inner Science to Economy, Health, Sports, Arts, Agriculture, Forests, Relationships, Love, Body, Mind, Food, Fashion, Poetry, Adventure, Mysticism, Yoga and more, he has been invited by various International forums and institutions like United Nations, World Economic Forum, Oxford, London Business School, Harvard, Yale to name a few.





He has initiated many projects that are an answer to the most burning issues in environment, health and education. e.g. Project Green Hands, Rally for Rivers, Action for Rural Rejuvenation, Isha Vidya and more.





A man whose passion spills into everything he encounters. Named one of India's 50 most influential people, Sadhguru's work has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his wisdom, clarity, a unique perception of life and transformational tools.