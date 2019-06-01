EDITIONS
Sagar Kole
Sagar is a foodie by heart who also loves to explore places on his own. He wants to convert his hobbies into profession and even aspires to open his own travel website along with a Chinese restaurant.
Our Journey has just begun - Imonholidays.com
At Imonholidays.com, we have a strong conviction about life being a journey that has to be interspersed with short breaks in-between. Leading a break-free life is like lugging a heavy suitcase. But it takes some planning to have a break. That's why we have taken a plunge in the travel industry. We want to help people choose the right destination and have a fulfilling travel experience.
by Sagar Kole
8th Aug 2016
· 2 min read