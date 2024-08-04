Sagar is a Civil Engineer and has over 35 years of experience in Civil Engineering Contracting and Real Estate. He successfully ran and managed the operations of the Civil Engineering Division of the Vasoo Group and was responsible for the exponential growth of the company till 2017. He has to his credit numerous noteworthy projects – residential, industrial, commercial and institutional. He is associated with real estate hospitality ventures in Kodagu and Chikmagalur in Karnataka. In 2018, under the umbrella of the Prestige Group, he set up a factory for the manufacture of Acotec wall panels, utilizing state-of-the-art Elematic Machines. Acotec has become the go to product for internal partition walls and boundary walls in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Sagar is a Past President of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) and has served five terms as a Board Member.