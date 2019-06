After completing an undergraduate program at Boston College, Sahil Sani has spent the last 16 years doing dhanda in India’s markets. He has brought to India brands like JBL and Harman/Kardon, and using his glocalisation theory turned them into market leaders while building one of the most successful international distribution partnerships in the consumer electronics industry. He co-founded Just Buy Live in February 2015 with a vision to become a mega e-distributor.