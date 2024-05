Sahil Arora is the founder of Method Art Space in Mumbai. After a short stint in banking, he co-founded Digital Dubba in 2010. He single-handedly ran the design consultancy company from 2012 until 2016, when it merged with Orion Entertainment. Sahil has now founded Method Art Space to further cultivate the growing arts culture in the city. He hopes to provoke, inspire and promote experimental and emerging art that is often overlooked by mainstream galleries.