Sahil Sharma is an Indian Entrepreneur and Co-founder of GigIndia – a B2B gig marketplace for on-demand work completion at scale. Sahil completed his Bachelors in Computer Science from PICT, Pune and has expertise in Business Development, Marketing, and Team building. In 2019, YourStory.in recognized GigIndia as one of the top upcoming Tech30 startups. A foodie at heart, Sahil’s other interest remains sports.