Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Sahil Sharma

Sahil Sharma is Senior Vice President & Global Head - Human Resources at RateGain. He is a result-driven, commercially savvy HR leader with strong leadership & entrepreneurial mindset. With extensive experience in Performance Management, Learning & Organisational Development, People Strategy, Employer Branding, Talent Acquisition and Management, he has led exciting opportunities, both hands-on operations and Strategic HR across SaaS, Digital Media, dotcom, BFSI and US Healthcare with deep experience in international HR consulting, especially during M&A.
  • 28th Oct 2021
    Importance of diversity and inclusion in startups
    Opinion