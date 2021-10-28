Sahil Sharma is Senior Vice President & Global Head - Human Resources at RateGain. He is a result-driven, commercially savvy HR leader with strong leadership & entrepreneurial mindset. With extensive experience in Performance Management, Learning & Organisational Development, People Strategy, Employer Branding, Talent Acquisition and Management, he has led exciting opportunities, both hands-on operations and Strategic HR across SaaS, Digital Media, dotcom, BFSI and US Healthcare with deep experience in international HR consulting, especially during M&A.