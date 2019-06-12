A graduate from IIT Bombay with a B.Tech and M.Tech in Energy Engineering in 2016, Sahil Vaidya is the co-founder of one of India’s fastest growing design and digital agencies – The Minimalist. He co-founded the company as a design agency, during his final year at IIT along with Chirag Gander. The Minimalist started its journey as a design and digital consultancy that has now grown to aid brands in brand building, design and strategy, marketing communication, digital marketing and interaction design.