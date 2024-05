Mr. Aravind is the Founder and Chief Mentor, EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions. Before starting his venture he has served in DRDO as a Senior Scientist and is also an ex Naval Commander (Ex) Member. He completed his PG from IIT Delhi and is the author of 15 international research papers. He is also a member of Institute of Defense Scientists and Technologists (IDST) and Governor of Inclusive Education and Governing Body Member at several Schools in the UAE.