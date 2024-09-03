Saikiran Murali is a visionary Founder and Mentor at Workline, who is a firm believer in the transformative power of curiosity. As a "puzzler" at heart, he and his team at Workline are committed to unraveling complex workplace challenges. Here's a closer look at his journey and insights: Saikiran's career journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and entrepreneurship. He graduated from prestigious universities, but chose a different path, actively engaging with the founding teams of various startups. His journey began with the founding team at CricInfo, followed by a remarkable 16-year stint at Icommtech (formulaHR.com). It was during this time that his deep passion for HR and problem-solving propelled him to build Workline.