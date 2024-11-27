Sairam is an expert in data science, AI, and analytics, currently serving as the SVP of Data Science and Analytics at Zupee. With 15+ years of experience in analytics and predictive modelling, Sairam has diverse industry expertise in ecommerce, banking, financial securities, retail, and manufacturing. He has collaborated with organisations like Meta, Expedia, eHarmony, and Paypal, implementing advanced analytics and big data solutions. With an impressive educational background, including an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Sairam brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Zupee. His passion for data, combined with his deep understanding of the industry, consistently propels Zupee to the forefront of success in the dynamic gaming landscape. Sairam plays a pivotal role in using data to create personalised experiences, optimise processes, and enhance business operations at Zupee.