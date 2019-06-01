EDITIONS
Sairee Chahal
Sairee Chahal is the Founder, CEO SHEROES. Sairee is India’s foremost women at work evangelist and earlier co-founded Fleximoms. She is also the Convener, The SHEROES Summit and has been instrumental in bringing businesses and women professionals on a common platform. Nominated for the Editor’s choice for L’oreal Femina Women’s Award, she is also a Cartier Women’s Award Initiative for 2012 alumni, a TED speaker, Business Today, Most Powerful Women in Indian Business 2012 and has been featured on shows like Pioneering Spirit and What Women Want.
Jobs

Millennials abandoning 9–5 jobs for freelancing, the latest career opportunity on the block

by Sairee Chahal
11th Jan 2017 · 5 min read
Stories

Renewal plan for women on a career break

by Sairee Chahal
2nd Jan 2017 · 5 min read
Resources

Startup tips to make effective professional decisions — by a mompreneur, for mompreneurs

by Sairee Chahal
6th Aug 2016 · 4 min read
Resources

Guidelines for women to consider while revamping their career

by Sairee Chahal
20th May 2016 · 4 min read
Women Rights

Why companies should foster the gender equality dialogue among its male workforce too

by Sairee Chahal
29th Apr 2016 · 4 min read