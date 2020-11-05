Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Sajan Pillai

Sajan Pillai is the CEO and Managing Partner of Season Two Ventures, an early stage venture fund based in Southern California. He is also the Chairman of SP Life Care, a senior living and health care platform in India. Sajan spent the majority of his career as UST Global's CEO and, currently remains a member of its Board of Directors. Sajan was responsible for the company's growth and acquisitions. He led the company's global business operations through its centres in the US, the UK, Spain, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Poland and Israel. His leadership saw UST Global grow significantly, seeing the company grow from 20 employees to more than 25,000 employees today.
  • 5th Nov 2020
    Social Capital – a fundamental part of the organisation and how to build it
    Opinion