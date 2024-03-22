Menu
Saket Dave

Saket Dave is the founder and CEO of Wastelink, a climate and sustainability-focused company solving climate-related challenges around the food industry. Wastelink solves food waste by converting it to animal feed ingredients. Driven with a passion for solving food waste, environmental sustainability, and technology, Saket founded Wastelink in 2018. Saket, along with his co-founder Krishnan Kasturirangan, grew Wastelink to become one of the preferred climate action partners for food companies, such as Unilever, Tata Consumer, Britannia, ITC, etc. On the demand front, Ecofeed (Wastelink’s feed brand) supplies ingredients to prominent feed manufacturers, including Cargill and Godrej Agrovet. Saket began his journey towards sustainability and food waste management at 17 years old by associating with The Indian Youth Climate Network. He was selected as a delegate from India to attend COP17 in South Africa in 2011. Given his interest in sustainability, Saket participated in multiple projects/initiatives on waste management and environmental education throughout his academic and early professional life. Before starting Wastelink, Saket worked as a strategy lead (India, Thailand, and Indonesia) for Knowlarity (now Gupshup). He completed his BE in Chemical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in 2013. Currently residing in Delhi, Saket strongly believes that managing food waste efficiently will create a cleaner India and help the country’s economic development and that of millions of livestock farmers.
  • 22nd Mar 2024
    Best out of waste: Innovative strategies for food companies
    Opinion