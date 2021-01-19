Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
Pitch To Us

Saket Bajoria

Saket Bajoria is the Vice President, Product Management and Customer Success, Lucideus for the Americas. He has over 14 years of experience in cybersecurity with a Masters in Networks and Security Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Saket is an expert in Risk Monitoring and Quantification. He has played a key role in the development of SAFE from the ground-up. Prior to joining Lucideus, Saket has worked with RSA for over a decade and has held multiple roles such as Tech Lead, Security Analyst, and Lead Product Manager. In his previous role, he has led the integration of over 300 network and security products to provide visibility, insights, and remediation actions in the Security Operations Center for multiple Fortune 500 customers.
  • 19th Jan 2021
    Every penny matters: Why SMBs should prioritise investing in cybersecurity measure
    Opinion