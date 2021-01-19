Saket Bajoria is the Vice President, Product Management and Customer Success, Lucideus for the Americas. He has over 14 years of experience in cybersecurity with a Masters in Networks and Security Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Saket is an expert in Risk Monitoring and Quantification. He has played a key role in the development of SAFE from the ground-up. Prior to joining Lucideus, Saket has worked with RSA for over a decade and has held multiple roles such as Tech Lead, Security Analyst, and Lead Product Manager. In his previous role, he has led the integration of over 300 network and security products to provide visibility, insights, and remediation actions in the Security Operations Center for multiple Fortune 500 customers.