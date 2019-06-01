Sakshi is the Co-Founder/CEO of Rugs and Beyond; an online venture for exclusive,"One of a Kind" handmade carpets and home décor empowering local weavers and skilled craftsmen in villages in Northern India. Rugs and Beyond has gained immense popularity amongst users in India and worldwide due to its niche handcrafted products made with a social conscience and was also awarded for being the most"Creative Disruptor" in the Home Decor Industry by ShethePeople & Facebook India. It was also recognized for being one of the most innovative E-tailer in the industry by Entrepreneur. Sakshi regularly writes for various online publications like Huffington Post, Times of India , Thrive Global and has recently been written about in The New York Times, Business Standard, Entrepreneur, YourStory etc. Sakshi recently conducted a workshop primer on “Discovering and following your true passion” at an event organized by Ted Talks in New Delhi. She is a frequent speaker at Start-up events and is also a mentor at Sheroes- a women based platform for empowering female professionals and entrepreneurs. Her passion towards uplifting women in business led to the felicitation of being "An Iconic woman contributing for a better tomorrow" by WEF. An entrepreneur by profession and an artist by passion, Sakshi also paints modern contemporary art pieces and recently held her art exhibition in New Delhi with the sole aim to donate a part of the proceeds to the lesser--privileged children. Her work can also be seen in Art Galleries in Los Angeles and London. She is an active member of FICCI, which is India’s largest apex business organization in India. Sakshi holds an MBA (Finance) from Bryant University, Rhode Island, an interior design specialization from Parsons, New York and a course in International business strategy from London School of Economics and Political Sciences. Her undergrad is a Double Major in Accounting and Finance. She is currently working on her debut book, titled, “Scientific Reasoning and Methodology to get out of your comfort zone.”