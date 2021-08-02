Sakshi Tulsian is the Co-founder and CRO of POSist Technologies which is used by over 9,000+ restaurants across the Middle East, UK, US, Southeast Asia & Latam. She has been responsible for translating the company’s vision to become the largest global restaurant technology platform into action. Today, she heads a team of 150+ employees along with the company’s CEO and Co-founder Ashish Tulsian. She has been recognised as Top Woman in Restaurant Technology by Hospitality Technology.