Samar Singla is the founder and CEO of Jugnoo. It is a mobile app offering one of the largest networks of auto-rickshaws coupled with e-wallet services and other related technology services as its key products on one platform. Since the inception of the company, Samar has been very efficiently juggling between various roles within the organisation. His responsibilities encompass several aspects of the business, viz. fund raising, product design, defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership. He also engages in direct interaction with respective teams to ensure a constant flow of communication and feedback.