Sameer Rastogi is the Managing Partner of India Juris & Chief Advisor of Venture Catalyst Delhi – NCR. He is globally trusted by large multinational companies, banks and FIIs for his expertise in joint ventures, foreign collaborations, India entry strategy, private equity investments, capital market advisory, F & O transactions, ESOPs, tax structuring, public offerings and infrastructure projects. He is also acclaimed for legal advisory on projects of renewal energy sectors.