Sameer is a globally recognised AI advisor, business builder, thought leader & influencer known for his deep knowledge, strategic consultation & transformational approaches in the AI & Analytics space. Over the previous 25 years, Sameer has consulted with several Fortune 500 global enterprises, Indian corporations, GCCs, startups, VC/PE firms, Pure play analytics firms, Tech, BPM, & Consulting providers in driving AI-led strategic transformation and innovation strategies. He has rich and proven experience in building and scaling AI businesses and practices, creating differentiated AI & Analytics capabilities and growth segments, securing significant AI & Analytics deals, curating strategic roadmaps for CXO transformations, inorganic growth through M&A and partnerships and creating considerable client impact. Sameer has experience building and scaling businesses for Fractal, Cognizant, Fidelity & Genpact. Sameer is a well-recognised author, blogger, and five-time TEDx speaker and manages the largest ecosystem of AI leaders & professionals with 1100+ Leaders & 38000+ members at 3AI.