Sameer Aggarwal

With the specialization in product profitability management, credit risk and analytics, Mr. Sameer Aggarwal (Founder & CEO of RevFin) has worked in both prime and sub-prime lending space for approximately 13 years in over 15 countries. Of those years, he had the longest stint working with HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation), London, where he did several successful tests with alternative data and techniques. After successful application of some of these techniques in UK, Sameer returned back to India with an aim to improve the problem of financial inclusion in India by implementing these exclusive techniques. Therefore, with a dream to provide better financial services and livelihood to the unbanked population and needy people, Sameer started his own digital lending start-up named RevFin. Recently, he has signed an MOU with IIT Kharagpur to build a situation judgement based psychometric assessment, making loan underwriting even more powerful, universal and without need for financial history.
  • 8th Jun 2020
    Looking beyond COVID-19: what could be the power play strategy for fintech players?
    Opinion