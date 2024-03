Sameer Bhide, author, ‘One Fine Day’, is an Indian who lived the American dream. Then, at 47, he suffered a rare haemorrhagic stroke that brought chaos, and divorce. After a miraculous recovery that included two brain surgeries, a month in a medically induced coma, and rehab, Sameer now walks with a cane. Prior to his stroke, Sameer worked for 20+ years in Technology and Knowledge management roles in India and USA.