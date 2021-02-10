Sameer Chhabra spearheads the business management and marketing functions at T-Hub, enabling its goal of leading India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models. In addition, Sameer is the Senior Director - Business Management & Marketing at T-Hub. He draws on his experience of over 21 years, working with global organisations, including Microsoft, Oracle, Sapient, and several start-ups. At T-Hub, he is focused on strengthening both the brand and the organisation. A seasoned professional from the IT and SaaS Industry, Sameer holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics and business management from Panjab University. He is also a Microsoft Certified Professional.