Sameer Sharma

Sameer Sharma is Founder of uEngage, an enterprise technology startup providing online ordering solutions to restaurants, cloud kitchens, grocery stores, and meat/fish sellers. uEngage has emerged as a prominent force in the food tech landscape, making substantial contributions to the government-backed ONDC platform. Sameer debuted as an entrepreneur with his startup, Trideal, which was acquired by Paytm-owned Littleapp in 2015. Boasting a reputation in technology, hyperlocal space, and marketing automation, Sameer brings forth over 16 years of expertise honed through impactful roles at organisations such as HCL and E-TRADE Financial in Bay Area, California.
  • 26th Mar 2024
    The impact of technology on food delivery: Aggregators, ONDC, and more
    Opinion