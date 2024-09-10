As the Co-founder and CEO of EvoluteIQ, Sameet Gupte leads the vision and execution for EvoluteIQ. His vision is to make EvoluteIQ the leading name in AI enabled automation, empowering businesses across industries to harness its full potential. Sameet’s journey is marked by a series of transformative leadership roles across Virtusa, Genpact, NCR, Servion and HCL. He is also an Industry advisor to Fuel Ventures – a leading Venture Fund in UK/Europe that invests in cutting edge start-up companies. Outside the boardroom, Sameet is an avid golfer and a former junior rifle shooting record holder in India. His professional journey is a testament to his ability to build and scale businesses, and at EvoluteIQ, he continues to push the boundaries of intelligent business automation technology with a dedicated and passionate team.