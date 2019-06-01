Samir Bhatia is the Founder and Managing Director of SMEcorner.com, a new-age financial service company, aimed at providing easy and quick access to MSME. Samir has over 27 years of experience in the banking and finance sector. Before starting SMEcorner, Samir was the Managing Director and CEO of Equifax Credit Information Services and was instrumental in setting up the business from scratch. Prior to this, Samir was with Barclays Bank as Managing Director, Retail Banking (India and Indian Ocean). He has also worked with HDFC Bank for over 12 years. Samir is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and an avid marathon runner with many full marathons under his belt.