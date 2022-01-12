Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Samit Arora

Samit Arora is the Founder of SalesPanda. With 25 years of experience in the field of Sales and Marketing, Samit has worked in esteemed organizations like Eicher, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services and IBM before starting on his own in 2011. In his last role as a professional, he was the Country Manager, Public Sector, IBM Software, in India. He has deep experience in Enterprise Software Sales across various industries like BFSI, IT/ ITES, Manufacturing, Education etc. Samit is an MBA from NITIE, Mumbai and BE from REC Bhopal.
  • 12th Jan 2022
    5 trends that will shape the BFSI sector in 2022
    Opinion