Samit Arora is the Founder of SalesPanda. With 25 years of experience in the field of Sales and Marketing, Samit has worked in esteemed organizations like Eicher, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services and IBM before starting on his own in 2011. In his last role as a professional, he was the Country Manager, Public Sector, IBM Software, in India. He has deep experience in Enterprise Software Sales across various industries like BFSI, IT/ ITES, Manufacturing, Education etc. Samit is an MBA from NITIE, Mumbai and BE from REC Bhopal.