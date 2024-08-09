Mr. Samrath Singh Kochar, the visionary founder and CEO of Trontek Electronics, brings over 20 years of unparalleled experience in the battery manufacturing industry. His proven track record of leadership and commitment to fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth has positioned Trontek as India’s largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries. He pursued higher education, earning an MBA from the prestigious International Management Institute (IMI), in International Finance. In 2004, leveraging his extensive experience and education, Mr. Singh founded Trontek Electronics. Under his leadership, Trontek has grown exponentially, becoming a leader in the lithium-ion battery industry. His deep understanding of both sales and manufacturing processes has been instrumental in Trontek’s success. Key milestones under his leadership include establishing Trontek as India's largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, driving innovation in high-performance batteries and IP67 chargers, successfully penetrating the electric vehicle market, and expanding product offerings to include solutions for the Telecom sector, Large Scale Grid Storage, and Residential Storage. Mr. Singh is a technopreneur who believes in the transformative power of technology. His vision is to drive the electrification of transport and the adoption of renewable energy through continuous innovation in energy storage solutions. His leadership is characterized by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, fostering a company culture that values innovation, excellence, and proactive problem-solving.