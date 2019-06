Samrat Reddy is the Founder and MD of the brand Drunken Monkey, which offers fresh fruit smoothies in a Café QSR model. Started in 2016, Drunken Monkey has scaled up to 60 outlets pan India in 2.5 years and plans to expand to 500 outlets by 2021. Samrat’s mission is to do to smoothies what Starbucks did to coffee about four decades ago and make smoothies a lifestyle.