Sanchit Gaurav is the CEO at Housejoy, a leading tech-enabled service provider that helps fulfill all house construction, renovation and maintenance related needs of homeowners. The Bangalore-based company operates in 13 major Indian cities and provides unmatched end-to-end services. With almost 16 years of experience in the Indian real estate market, Sanchit has gained immense insight and expertise in the industry. Sanchit is a student from the Don Bosco Academy, he began his professional journey as the Founder and CEO of Gaurav Group, a company specializing in construction, interior and real-estate sectors. He is a serial entrepreneur and subsequently founded Gaurav Housing Development Private Limited in the year 2012. He is also a Director at Altima Realty and Infra Private Limited.
  • 26th Nov 2021
    India needs more young entrepreneurs in the realty sector
    Opinion
  • 23rd Jul 2020
    COVID-19 pandemic has put the focus on on-demand service providers
    Opinion