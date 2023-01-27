Sandeep Shah is the Co-founder & MD at Optimized Electrotech. A technopreneur, Sandeep has been building technology-based organisations for 16 years. He holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta and is an engineer with an inclination towards electronics and IT. An early stage investor and mentor, his companies have served defence, space, and manufacturing clients with billions of custom-built "systems. Sandeep is passionate about technology development and optimistic about business models that serve customers with technology at its backbone.